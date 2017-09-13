Gordon Ramsay's 'Masterchef' to hold casting call in NC

BURBANK, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Chef Gordon Ramsay attends FOX's "Masterchef" as it celebrates 100 Episodes at Walt Disney Studio Lot on February 5, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images) (Photo: David Buchan, 2015 Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - FOX's "MasterChef" will be holding open auditions Saturday at The Chef's Academy in Morrisville. Ramsay won't be there but the show's casting team will be on hand.

"MasterChef" features amateur cooks trying to win a trophy, prize money and the title of MasterChef. Previous winners have gone on to open their own restaurants, and write cook books. The show includes individual and team challenges. Ramsay isn't as brutal as he is on his other FOX hit "Hell's Kitchen," but maybe that's because he isn't alone. On "MasterChef" he has renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi and celebrated chef and restaurateur Aarón Sánchez on his judging panel.

On Saturday, cooks will have three minutes to plate their dishes once entering the audition room. There will not be a kitchen to cook or warm up your dish so be prepared. The show will also not be supplying you with dishes, utensils or anything else.

Contestants should pre-register online and download the application to bring to Saturday's event. People having trouble pre-registering can still attend the open casting call by just showing up with their signature dish.

Auditions are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at The Chef's Academy, 2001 Carrington Mill Blvd.

