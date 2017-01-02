Instagram's most geo-tagged restaurants in the Carolinas

We're all guilty of it. Snapping a photo of that beautiful, delicious meal to make your Instagram followers mouths water.
USA Today recently published a list of the restaurant in each state with the most geo-tagged photos. And where Carolinians are snapping pictures of their meals may surprise you.
Raleigh's Angus Barn stole the title of the most geo-tagged Instagram restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant is known for its fine, fancy steak dinners. Mouth-watering photos on Instagram certainly depict why folks cannot resist sharing the North Carolina dining experience.
Charleston's Husk was South Carolina's most geo-tagged Instagram restaurant.
Husk is known for their traditional Southern food. Their Instagram page says the restaurant "transforms the essence of Southern food by reinventing the bounty of the low country."
Sharing photos of the low country classics spreads Southern hospitality and delicious food worldwide. Keep sharing those delicious photos Instagrammers!
