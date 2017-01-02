WCNC
Instagram's most geo-tagged restaurants in the Carolinas

Andie Judson, WCNC 6:57 AM. EST January 02, 2017

We're all guilty of it. Snapping a photo of that beautiful, delicious meal to make your Instagram followers mouths water.

USA Today recently published a list of the restaurant in each state with the most geo-tagged photos. And where Carolinians are snapping pictures of their meals may surprise you.

Raleigh's Angus Barn stole the title of the most geo-tagged Instagram restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant is known for its fine, fancy steak dinners. Mouth-watering photos on Instagram certainly depict why folks cannot resist sharing the North Carolina dining experience.

 

 

 

 

#TBT to last week's @walkforhope dinner. #Filet

A photo posted by Angus Barn (@angusbarn) on

 

Charleston's Husk was South Carolina's most geo-tagged Instagram restaurant. 

Husk is known for their traditional Southern food. Their Instagram page says the restaurant "transforms the essence of Southern food by reinventing the bounty of the low country." 

 

 

@geechieboymill Grits, Heirloom Peppers, Crispy Pig Ears, Okra, Red Eye Gravy, Poached Egg 📸 @davidsawyer_somm

A photo posted by Husk Charleston (@huskrestaurant) on

 

 

 

Cornbread for days, along with some roasted oysters #woodfire 📸 @hannahhmillerr

A photo posted by Husk Charleston (@huskrestaurant) on

 

Sharing photos of the low country classics spreads Southern hospitality and delicious food worldwide. Keep sharing those delicious photos Instagrammers!

