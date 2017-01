Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit (Photo: chick-fil-a.com)

HOUSTON -- Every Wednesday in January 2017 is "Free Breakfast Wednesday" at participating Houston-area Chick-fil-A restaurants.

On Jan. 11, all you have to do is show up between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to get a free chicken biscuit.

Jan. 18 the company will serve up free Sausage Minis, and Jan. 25 customers will get free Chick-n-Minis.

