Krispy Kreme changes Panthers offer

(Photo: File, WFMY News 2)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) -- Krispy Kreme fans will remember that last year, when the Carolina Panthers won a game, customers could pick up a dozen doughnuts for $4.99.

Krispy Kreme has changed the promotion for this year and it involves their app.

Every time the Panthers play, Rewards Members earn points based on how much the Panthers scored in the game. The points add up and you can cash them in for free doughnuts and drinks.

To become a Rewards Member, you have to download the Krispy Kreme app. Points are added to your account 48 hours after game day.

Click here for full story.

Copyright 2017 WRAL (NBC)