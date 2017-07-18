Krispy Kreme, Cheerwine bring back Cheerwine Kreme for milestone birthdays

(Photo: Cheerwine)

SALISBURY, N.C. – Krispy Kreme and Cheerwine are once again teaming up.

This time, it’s to celebrate both North Carolina legends’ milestone birthdays. Cheerwine, the unique cherry-flavored soda that’s sold all over the Carolinas, was born 100 years ago in Salisbury, while Winston-Salem welcomed the world’s first hot and fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts 80 years ago this July.

That’s right! #CheerwineKreme is back for a limited time. It's Cheerwine with a hint of @krispykreme original glaze flavor. Drink up! pic.twitter.com/lGjuJrugyb — Cheerwine (@DrinkCheerwine) July 18, 2017

From now through September, fans of Cheerwine and Krispy Kreme will again be able to purchase Cheerwine Kreme, the soft drink that tastes like Cheerwine with a hint of that oh-so-good Krispy Kreme glazed flavor.

In a statement, Cheerwine announced that the product will be available for purchase in both 2-liter and 20-ounce bottles in major grocery stores, including Bi-Lo, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Ingles, as well as select convenience stores across the Carolinas. You can also purchase the drink on Cheerwine’s website.

“We’re grateful to the generations of Carolinians who’ve made it possible for Cheerwine to spend the last century, and Krispy Kreme to spend the last 80 years, delighting their taste buds and being part of their special moments,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, Cheerwine’s head of marketing and a fifth-generation family member of Cheerwine’s founder. “Cheerwine Kreme is a celebration of uniquely Carolina tastes and our deep roots in the region. We had such an amazing response last year in the Carolinas that we had to bring it back for a limited time, especially during such a milestone year for both of us.”

In addition to the Cheerwine Kreme, Cheerwine will roll out hundreds of $100 instant win cans sprinkled throughout 12 packs of Cheerwine and Diet Cheerwine. The instant win cans are part of the soda's 100th anniversary collection of vintage cans.

