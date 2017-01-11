Lenoir Chick-fil-A to offer year of free meals to first 100 customers

A Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a take out bag at one of its restaurants on July 28, 2012 in Bethesda, Maryland.

LENOIR, N.C. - Chick-fil-A opens the doors at its first Lenoir, North Carolina location on Edgeknoll Drive on Wilkesboro Blvd. on February 2.

The first 100 adults who walk through the door will get free meals for a year, which the restaurant defines as 52 Chick-fil-A #1 meals.

The franchise encourages those who would like to take advantage of the deal to start lining up ahead of time. Prior openings have seen an enormous outcome. The Houston Chick-fil-A location which is scheduled to open Wednesday, Jan. 11, anticipated adults camping out in the parking lot leading up to the grand opening.

There is a small catch. In order to qualify you must live in one of the participating zip codes. A valid ID displaying the zip code is required to participate.

A list of those zip codes can be found by clicking here.

