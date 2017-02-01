Livermush named NC's 'grossest food'

Livermush is a western North Carolina staple. And according to some, looks like burnt Pop-Tarts. (Photo: Eater.com)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolinas are well-known for their barbecue (whether you’re an eastern N.C. fan or prefer the South Carolina mustard is personal choice) and Cheerwine.

But outside of the classics that everyone loves, what’s the worst food that’s enjoyed by locals?

According to Thrillist, which named every state’s “grossest” food, it’s western North Carolina staple livermush.

“It never had a chance. It’s called… livermush…And shockingly, livermush is not grosser than the sum of its parts. Pig liver, head parts, and cornmeal make up these little bars that look like burnt Pop-Tarts. It might be a southern staple, but from the outside looking in, it’s the world’s most nauseating door stop.”

Ouch.

In South Carolina, the notorious grossest food label was given to chitterlings. We’ll let Thrillist take it from here:

“Oh, whatever. You eat intestines when you eat hot dogs. So why do outsiders wince when they’re served up alongside delicious Lowcountry fare (and also in most legit soul food joints)? Oh, right. Because their straight-up intestines, fried or boiled.”

Chitterlings. Scrumptious. (Photo: Pinterest)

So, there you have it. Livermush and chitterlings are considered the worst foods that people actually love in the Carolinas. So don’t be ashamed if these are regulars in your diet. Besides, what better way to enjoy life than keeping traditions alive?

