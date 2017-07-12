Local shop serves cookie dough without the guilt

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- Remember when you were little and the best part of baking cookies was licking the spoon?

Well, thanks to one Mount Holly mom, there's a shop that will bring back those childhood joys without the dangerous health effects.

Doughlicious Yummy’s name really says it all. They serve up 19 different flavors of cookie dough without raw eggs, so it’s safe and tasty to eat.

The shop is a rainbow of flavors, from the usual chocolate chip and mint to unique ones like unicorn and cherry cheesecake. With a variety of toppings to add in, visitors — especially expectant mothers — are drawn in.

Tracy Groves was like a lot of pregnant moms. She had a craving, a crazy craving for cookie dough, but because it’s not safe to eat, she had to think of an alternative. And that's when the idea struck her to start Doughlicious Yummy's. And it's definitely a hit with moms.

“We get about 15 to 20 (moms) a day,” Tracy said. “Anywhere from little bellies to big bellies to after the babies are here.”

