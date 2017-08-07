Make your coffee even sweeter with this Reese's Peanut Butter Cups creamer

(Photo: Instagram: junkbanter)

If you can't get enough sweetness with your morning coffee, have we got some news for you.

On the heels of Krispy Kreme releasing a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups doughnut, International Delight has introduced a new creamer that tastes just like the iconic peanut butter cups.

Ummmm HI 😍. International Delight has a new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup coffee creamer. This was found at Walmart, not by me, and no I didn't drink it in the shower like the picture suggests. Not yet anyway. A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

According to TODAY, the new coffee enhancer has been spotted by some shoppers at Walmart.

The new creamer is the latest in a long line of candy flavors introduced under the International Delight label, which includes Hersey's chocolate caramel and Almond Joy.

© 2017 WCNC.COM