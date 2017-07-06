Meck County to consider approving 'Brunch Bill' next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Mecklenburg County Commissioners will likely decide at their meeting next Tuesday if you can buy a Mimosa or Bloody Mary before noon on Sundays.

The so called Brunch Bill became law last week when it was signed by Governor Roy Cooper.

It allows the sale of alcohol beginning at 10:00 a.,m. rather than at noon as the law had been previously.

But in order for it to take effect, the measure must still be approved by local municipalities.

County Commissioner Pat Cotham is co-sponsor of a resolution to approve it on the county level.

"It will help our economy. It will help our waiters and waitresses earn more money," Cotham said.

The full County Commission is expected to take up the resolution at its meeting next Tuesday.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts says she hopes to see the City Council add its stamp of approval at its next business meeting on July 24, meaning it could take effect in Charlotte on July 30.

As for the argument that earlier sales of alcohol will hurt Sunday morning church attendance, Cotham said that was not going to be the case.

"I go to church every Sunday, but I go early in the morning or I can go Saturday night. There are plenty of services at different times of the day."

© 2017 WCNC.COM