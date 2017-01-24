Queen's 2017 Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week underway

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's back!

The 2017 edition of the semi-annual Queen's Feast -- also know as Charlotte Restaurant Week -- will run Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 29.

Queen's Feast will feature more than 130 restaurants in the Charlotte area offering price-fixed menus of three courses or more at dinner for $30 or $35 per person.

The January promotion includes restaurants in eight counties across the metro area -- Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell, Cabarrus, Union, and York.

The January 2016 Charlotte Restaurant Week promotion generated approximately 170,000 dinners for 135 participating restaurants in those eight counties, with an economic impact over $8 million, organizers said.

This year's Queen's Feast features a plethora of delicious restaurants. For a full list, click here.

