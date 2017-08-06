Chef Jenny demonstrates a quick Mexican Chicken Picaccta recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Chef Jenny demonstrates how to make a quick and easy Mexican Chicken Picaccta.

Mexican Chicken Piccata

Serves 2

By using a few time saving ingredients, this dish comes together in just 15 minutes—yet looks and tastes like something you’d get in a restaurant.

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Sea salt

Taco seasoning

1 cup fine cornmeal

3/4 cup smooth (not chunky) salsa

½ cup chicken broth

2 cups cooked rice

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

½ teaspoon Sazon Corrander and Annatto seasoning

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

½ bunch green onions, chopped

Chopped fresh jalapeno (optional)

1 avocado, chopped

Pour oil into a large sauté pan or cast iron skillet and set over medium heat until shimmering.

If chicken breasts are large, slice in half lengthwise.

Season chicken breasts with sea salt and taco seasoning then dredge in cornmeal, shaking off excess, and place into hot oil. Cook on one side until golden and crisp, about 3-4 minutes (depending on thickness) then flip over and cook other side until golden and crisp, another 3-4 minutes. If pan gets dry, add a bit more oil.

Pour salsa and chicken broth into pan with the chicken and swirl to combine, bring to a gentle simmer and cook for just about 5 minutes.

While chicken is simmering in salsa, stir together rice, beans, Sazon seasoning and a handful of chopped cilantro. Taste and season with salt, if desired.

Stir a small handful of green onions into the warm chicken-salsa. Pour rice onto a serving platter, top with chicken then spoon sauce over top. Scatter remaining cilantro and sliced jalapenos, if using. Serve at once.

