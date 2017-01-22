Chef Jenny recipe: Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

So good and so incredibly fast; it takes longer to boil the pasta than it does to make the sauce. Because there are only three ingredients in this sauce, buy the best quality you can afford: Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (found in the fancy cheese section of the grocery store), butter and freshly ground black pepper (not the pre-ground stuff in a tin). I finish this dish with parsley, which is not typical of this dish, but it adds color and tastes great!

Serves 6

1 pound fettuccini or spaghetti

Salt for pasta water

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper (or more to taste)

1 & ½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

½ cup freshly grated Pecorino (or more Parmigiano-Reggiano)

¾ cup chopped, fresh parsley

Cook pasta in salted water, according to package directions.

While pasta is cooking, make the sauce: Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large pot and add in pepper. Cook over medium heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Carefully, scoop 1 & 1/2 cups pasta cooking water out and add 1 cup it to the pepper-butter, raise heat to medium-high and bring to a strong simmer. Taste and season with salt, if desired. When pasta is al dente (just cooked), drain and add to pot with pepper-butter, add in last tablespoon butter and 1 & ½ cups Parmigiano-Reggiano, stir well until creamy — adding the last ½ cup pasta water if needed. Finish with chopped parsley.

Copyright 2016 WCNC