Chef Jenny recipe: One-Skillet Chicken Cacciatore

30 Minute, 1 Skillet Chicken Cacciatore

Serves four

Non-stick spray

4 oz turkey bacon, diced

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken (breasts and/or thighs)

Salt and pepper

½ cup flour

½ cup dry white or red wine

2/3 can Campbell’s Beef Consommé (not diluted)

1 heaping tablespoon tomato paste

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 large red skin potato, cubed

1 rib celery, diced

1 large carrot, peeled and cubed

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 ear corn, kernels from the cob

Fresh chopped or dried parsley flakes

Place a large skillet over medium-high heat and spray with non-stick spray. Cook turkey bacon for about 3 minutes (it won’t be crispy, but that doesn’t matter). While bacon is cooking, season chicken with salt and pepper then dredge in flour.

Scoot bacon to the sides of the skillet and spray middle with more non-stick spray. Lay chicken in and cook on one side for 2 minutes, flip and cook the other side for 2 minutes. Pour wine in and deglaze the pan, (scrape up all the tasty brown bits on the bottom of the skillet.) Bring wine to a bubble then add in consommé, tomato paste and thyme. Once it comes to a simmer, pile in all other ingredients except parsley, reduce heat to medium or medium-low, cover and simmer gently for 20 minutes, until chicken is just cooked through.

Taste and adjust seasoning with more salt and pepper if desired. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with crusty bread for mopping up the yummy sauce.

