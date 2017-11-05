'Cromelets' an omelette with a twist from Chef Jenny

Cromelets:

A Cromlette is 50% omelet 50% crepe, 100% delicious! It’s super easy to make and uses ingredients you probably already have in your cabinet and fridge. Because each cromelet is custom made, everyone gets exactly what they want—an easy pleaser. They can be served with a fork and knife or eaten with your hands.



Fillings (this is the fun part!) Cheese, cooked meats, deli meats, cooked vegetables, cooked beans

½ egg per cromelet (so, if you’re making 4 cromelets, use 2 eggs, etc)

Non-stick spray or oil or butter

Large flour tortillas

Garlic powder

Season salt

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

Have all filling ingredients ready. Whisk eggs together in a pie plate, or in a bowl and then pour the beaten eggs into a large dinner plate.

Place a 10” or larger sauté pan over medium to medium-high heat. Spray pan with non-stick spray (or a small bit of oil or butter), place one tortilla into the beaten eggs then flip over so that both sides are coated then place coated tortilla into prepared pan.

Season with garlic powder and salt and cook for about 30-45 seconds, until it is golden on one side.

Scatter Parmesan cheese on uncooked side, flip over, and quickly lay cheese in, topped with other fillings. Cook for about 30-45 seconds, until cheese is just starting to melt.

Fold cromelet over so that it forms and half-moon and serve. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

