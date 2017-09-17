Easy tailgate recipe from Chef Jenny

Panthers Veggie Pizza:

This dish is super easy to make and great for tailgating! It’s a nice complement to meat-heavy buffets.

1 ball pizza dough, or puff pastry sheet

1, 8oz block cream cheese, softened

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayo

1 packet buttermilk Ranch dressing (powder) mix

½ cup each fresh, chopped, raw veggies:

Broccoli

Shredded carrots

Green onion

Tomato

Roll dough out to approximately 9X11” and bake until crisp but not yet golden.

Allow to cool to room temp.

Mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayo and Ranch dressing powder until well combined and smooth.

Spread Ranch cream cheese on cooled crust then layer chopped veggies on top.

Cut into squares and serve.

