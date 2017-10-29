Game day taco chili recipe from Chef Jenny

Game Day Taco Chili (Makes 6 bowls)

This is a super easy recipe that is great for a crowd and can be pulled together in under 30 minutes or all day in the slow cooker.

1 pound lean, grass-fed, ground beef

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium yellow onion, minced

1 packet taco seasoning

1 packet Hidden Valley Ranch (powder) dressing mix

28 oz can crushed tomatoes

2 cans chili beans, not drained

1, 15 oz can hominy, drained

For garnish:

Shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Shredded lettuce

Sour cream

Fresh or pickled jalapenos

Fresh avocado, chunked

Chopped green onions

Corn chips or corn bread

30-minute method:

Brown beef in vegetable oil over medium-high heat until halfway cooked, then add in minced onion and continue cooking—Total cooking time about 10 minutes. Add in taco and Ranch seasoning, tomatoes and chili beans (with sauce) and bring to a simmer, reduce heat to medium or medium-low and simmer gently, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes (or on low heat for longer). Stir in hominy 5 minutes before serving with garnishes.

Slow cooker method:

Place everything except hominy and garnishes into a slow cooker, cover and set on high for 4 hours or low for 6-8 hours. 30 minutes before serving, break up the beef and add in hominy. Serve with garnishes.

