Holiday recipe: Brad Panovich's chocolate chip cookies

Nearly everyone has a favorite family recipe that was a tradition during the holiday season.
With Christmas fast approaching, NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich and his family are sharing an easy-to-make and delicious dessert that anyone can create. Their chocolate chip cookies are a time-honored treat with a unique twist that sets them apart from the rest!
RELATED: Sarah French's Christmas cookie bark
Brad's wife Tammy, who is a certified health coach, says this recipe has been adapted from Katie's chocolate-covered chocolate chip cowboy cookies.
Ingredients
Two-thirds cup plus one-half cup of gluten-free oat flour (you can simply grind rolled oats in your blender)
One-quarter teaspoon salt
Half-teaspoon baking soda
Half-cup coconut sugar
Half-cup chocolate chips (Enjoy Life makes great gluten/dairy/soy-free chips)
One and one-quarter teaspoon vanilla extract
Two tablespoons of melted coconut oil
2-5 tablespoons of almond milk (or your milk of choice)
Optional: Nuts, shredded coconut, cranberry, or even crushed pretzels are a great addition, too.
Directions
1. Mix dry ingredients in a bowl
2. Add all of your wet ingredients and mix well
3. Form into small balls and place them on a baking sheet
4. Bake for seven minutes at 380 degrees
5. If you prefer softer cookies, throw the balls in the refrigerator until cold. If you prefer them crispy, bake right away and let cool 10 minutes before touching them.
6. Enjoy!
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs