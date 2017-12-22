Holiday recipe: Brad Panovich's chocolate chip cookies

Nearly everyone has a favorite family recipe that was a tradition during the holiday season.

With Christmas fast approaching, NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich and his family are sharing an easy-to-make and delicious dessert that anyone can create. Their chocolate chip cookies are a time-honored treat with a unique twist that sets them apart from the rest!

RELATED: Sarah French's Christmas cookie bark

Brad's wife Tammy, who is a certified health coach, says this recipe has been adapted from Katie's chocolate-covered chocolate chip cowboy cookies.

Ingredients

Two-thirds cup plus one-half cup of gluten-free oat flour (you can simply grind rolled oats in your blender)

One-quarter teaspoon salt

Half-teaspoon baking soda

Half-cup coconut sugar

Half-cup chocolate chips (Enjoy Life makes great gluten/dairy/soy-free chips)

One and one-quarter teaspoon vanilla extract

Two tablespoons of melted coconut oil

2-5 tablespoons of almond milk (or your milk of choice)

Optional: Nuts, shredded coconut, cranberry, or even crushed pretzels are a great addition, too.

Directions

1. Mix dry ingredients in a bowl

2. Add all of your wet ingredients and mix well

3. Form into small balls and place them on a baking sheet

4. Bake for seven minutes at 380 degrees

5. If you prefer softer cookies, throw the balls in the refrigerator until cold. If you prefer them crispy, bake right away and let cool 10 minutes before touching them.

6. Enjoy!

© 2017 WCNC.COM