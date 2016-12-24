WCNC
Recipe: Chef Kevin's 'Soul Rolls'

Chef Kevin Robinson stops by the NBC Charlotte studios with a delicious tip to repurpose your Christmas leftovers.

Looking for a way to get rid of those Christmas leftovers without tossing them in the trash? Chef Kevin Robinson has a fast and delicious recipe that'll do the trick!

Chef Kevin's "Soul Rolls"

Serves 8

What You'll Need

  • 1 cup of cooked rice
  • 4 boneless chicken thighs (roasted and chopped)
  • 2 cups of fresh collard greens
  • 1 cup of cooked black Eyed Peas  

Directions

  • Cook and season each component separate as you would eat them.
  • Combine all cooked ingredients and roll in egg roll wrappers.
  • Fry them in 350-degree oil for 2 minutes per side.
  • Cut, and serve with spicy honey mustard sauce.

 

