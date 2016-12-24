Recipe: Chef Kevin's 'Soul Rolls'

Looking for a way to get rid of those Christmas leftovers without tossing them in the trash? Chef Kevin Robinson has a fast and delicious recipe that'll do the trick!
Chef Kevin's "Soul Rolls"
Serves 8
What You'll Need
- 1 cup of cooked rice
- 4 boneless chicken thighs (roasted and chopped)
- 2 cups of fresh collard greens
- 1 cup of cooked black Eyed Peas
Directions
- Cook and season each component separate as you would eat them.
- Combine all cooked ingredients and roll in egg roll wrappers.
- Fry them in 350-degree oil for 2 minutes per side.
- Cut, and serve with spicy honey mustard sauce.
