Recipe: Chef Kevin's 'Soul Rolls'

Looking for a way to get rid of those Christmas leftovers without tossing them in the trash? Chef Kevin Robinson has a fast and delicious recipe that'll do the trick!

Chef Kevin's "Soul Rolls"

Serves 8

What You'll Need

1 cup of cooked rice

4 boneless chicken thighs (roasted and chopped)

2 cups of fresh collard greens

1 cup of cooked black Eyed Peas

Directions

Cook and season each component separate as you would eat them.

Combine all cooked ingredients and roll in egg roll wrappers.

Fry them in 350-degree oil for 2 minutes per side.

Cut, and serve with spicy honey mustard sauce.

Copyright 2016 WCNC