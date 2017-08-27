CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Chef Jenny shares a recipe for west African Chicken and Peanut Soup.

Serves 8

This is a delicious soup found in many West African countries. The peanut butter has a stronger aroma than it does taste—it is not overpowering in this soup. This is a hearty dish loaded with healthy fats from the peanuts. Make sure to buy natural peanut butter—You want only ground peanuts and nothing else (no sugar)

8 cups chicken broth

2 celery ribs, trimmed and chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and chopped

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and chopped

2 heaping tablespoons tomato paste

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon Sambal Oelek or 1 teaspoon red pepper flake (to taste, for heat)

¾ cup natural peanut butter (just peanuts, no sugar and NOT peanut butter spread)

¼ cup half & half

2 bunch green onions, chopped

½ cup chopped, roasted peanuts

Place broth, celery, carrot, onion, sweet potato and tomato paste into a soup pot, cover and set over high heat. As soon as it comes to a boil, turn heat to medium, remove lid, and add in chicken breasts and sambal oelek or red pepper flakes (if using).

Place lid back on top but cracked and allow to gently simmer for 15-20 minutes, until chicken is just cooked through.

Remove chicken from soup and set aside to cool slightly, then chop chicken into small pieces. Puree the soup using an immersion blender or by transferring to a stand blender.

Process until smooth then add in peanut butter and process again until smooth. Pour soup back into the pot and place chicken pieces in. Turn heat to low, just to keep warm.

Pour in half & half, stir and ladle into bowls. Top with chopped green onions and peanuts.

