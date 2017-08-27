Recipe for west African chicken and peanut soup

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman killed in two-car crash involving CMPD officer
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Charlotte Pride supporters respond to President Trump's transgender military ban
-
Charlotte ReStore opens new store in Pineville
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
SWAT team responds to possible barricaded subject in E Charlotte
-
Search for woman intensifies after newborn found
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Man shoots, kills roommate after argument
-
Man attacks woman during white nationalist protest
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Harvey coverageAug 27, 2017, 2:40 p.m.
-
CMPD arrests suspect in northwest Charlotte homicideAug 24, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
-
Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams TexasAug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.