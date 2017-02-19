Recipe: Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Just a few extra steps makes this a restaurant quality meal that is done, start to finish in under 30 minutes.

- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

- Taco seasoning (packaged or make your own-- recipe below)

- 1/4 cup vegetable oil, divided

- 1 large head Romaine lettuce

- Shredded cheese of choice

- 1 bag frozen corn, cooked

- 1 can black beans, drained

- Creamy chipotle dressing (recipe below)

- Salsa roja (recipe below)

- Corn chips

Season chicken with salt and then coat in taco seasoning. Grill or saute until cooked through.

Brush cut side of Romaine halves lightly with oil and stick on the grill or into a saute pan; press down and cook for just about 20 seconds, until the lettuce is slightly wilted and char marks appear.

To serve: Lay lettuce halves on a platter, arrange slices of chicken on top then pile on cheese, cooked corn, beans, creamy chipotle sauce and salsa then finish with crunched up corn chips.

Taco Seasoning Blend

Equal parts:

onion powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, dried oregano, plus twice the amount of chili powder, 1-2 Knorr cilantro bouillon cubes (crushed) and a dash of cayenne and cinnamon.

Stir together all powders, use as desired.

Creamy Chipotle Dressing

1 small container sour cream

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 Knorr chipotle bouillon cube, crushed

Pile everything in a blender and blitz until mixed well-- about 10 seconds. Store refrigerated until ready to use.

Salsa Roja

1, 28 oz can plum tomatoes (unseasoned), with their juice

1 fat garlic clove, peeled, trimmed and left whole

4 green onions, trimmed, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup pickled jalapeno slices

Handful fresh cilantro m(stems included), washed

Pile everything in a blender and blitz until everything is incorporated, about 15 seconds. Store refrigerated until ready to use.

