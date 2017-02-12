Recipe: Penne a la Vodka

Penna a la Vodka

Serves 6 - 8

This is a surprisingly simple dish to prepare but it tastes like something you'd get in a restaurant. Try and use the best quality ingredients you can (San Marzano tomatoes and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for instance); because there are so few ingredients, they need to be top quality.

Ingredients

1 lb. penne pasta

1 medium yellow onion, minced

3 fat garlic cloves, minced

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup vodka

1, 28 oz. can (or box) crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup heavy cream

Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (or Parmesan cheese)

Handful of chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Place a large pot of hot, salted water on to boil, covered.

Put the pasta into the water when it boils, bring water back to a boil and set timer for 8 minutes.

Saute minced onions and garlic in 1/2 stick butter, over medium to medium-high heat until soft and just beginning to color then remove the pan from heat and add in vodka. Return pan to stove and cook until vodka is reduced by half then add in tomatoes and salt and bring to a simmer. Cook about 10 minutes, until sauce is thick.

Ladle out two scoops of pasta cooking water and stir it into the tomato sauce. Taste and adjust seasoning (more salt?). Turn heat off, stir in cream and cover.

When pasta has cooked eight minutes and is al dente, drain well and add to the sauce, toss to coat and sprinkle with cheese and chopped parsley.

