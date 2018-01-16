Recipe: Shakshuka

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp.extra virgin olive oil

- 1 medium onion, minced

- 4 cloves of garlic, minced

- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper (from about 1 pepper)

- 1 28 oz. can of fire roasted crushed tomatoes

- 1 - 2 Tbsp. Harissa*

- 1 Tsp. ground cumin

- 1/2 Tsp. salt

- Pepper

- 6 large eggs

- Fresh parsley, to serve

- Feta & crusty bread, to serve (Optional: If not on Whole 30 Plan)

Instructions:

- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring until slightly wilted, about two minutes.

- Add the bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring until the onion and pepper are tender, about four to five minutes more. Add the tomatoes, harissa, cumin and salt. Bring to a boil.

- Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened. About 10 to 15 minutes.

- Use the back of a spoon to make six depressions in the sauce. Crack one egg into a small bowl and carefully slide the egg into one depression in the sauce. Repeat with the remaining eggs.

- Cook, covered, until the egg whites are completely cooked and the yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. About six to eight minutes. Remove from heat.

- Season with salt, pepper and sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Notes:

- Harissa is a Tunisian sauce usually made with Chiles, garlic, cumin, coriander, caraway and olive oil. It is most often fiery hot, but there are mild versions as well. Choose mild or spicy based on your taste.

© 2018 WCNC.COM