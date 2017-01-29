Recipe: Super Bowl Crispy, Cheesy Burger Bites

Crispy, Cheesy Burger Bites

Makes 45 bites

These little bites are so delicious and so darn easy to make! Anchor, Tanya Mendis said even her husband (a known cooking-phobe) could make them! The phillo cups are what gives these little burger bites their crunch-- and they couldn't be easier to use-- Buy them in the freezer section of the grocery store, thaw for a few minutes and use; no need to bake.



1 pound ground beef (85/15 lean to fat ratio)

1/2 packet powdered onion soup mix

1 mini block Velveeta cheese

3 boxes Athens Phillo Shells (45 pieces total)

7- 10 cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 whole dill pickle, chopped

1 cups shredded lettuce



Remove the phyllo cups from the freezer and take the trays out of the cardboard boxes.



Cook ground beef in a sauté pan or cast iron skillet, do not drain. Add the half packet onion soup mix into the cooked beef, stir to combine, then place mini Velveeta brick into the pan, cover and turn off heat-- The cheese will melt from the residual heat in the pan. Keep covered for 5 minutes, while you chop the pickle, slice the cherry tomatoes and chop the lettuce. Stir the melted cheese throughout the meat.



Assemble just before serving: Place about ½ to 1 teaspoon cheesy meat in phillo cup, top with chopped pickles and tomato slice. Scatter shredded lettuce on a serving platter and place the filled phillo cups on top. Serve at once.

