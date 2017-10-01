Recipe: Three bean dips perfect for game day

Mexican Pinto

2, 15 oz cans p[into beans, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

1 small handful fresh cilantro

3/4 cup salsa

4 green onions, trimmed and roughly chopped

Salt to taste

Sour cream

Place everything except sour cream in a food processor and blitz until a smooth paste forms. Season with salt to taste. Chill until ready to serve. Top with sour cream just before serving with tortilla chips.

Asian Black Bean

2, 15 oz cans black beans, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1" piece fresh, ginger root, peeled and roughly chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

4 green onions, trimmed and roughly chopped

2 teaspoons soy sauce

Place everything in a food processor and blitz until a smooth paste forms. Chill until ready to serve. Top with fresh cilantro leaves and serve with wonton strips.

Italian White Bean & Pesto

2, 15 oz cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 packet fresh basil, leaves pulled from stems

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 plump garlic clove

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Place everything in a food processor and blitz until a smooth paste forms. Season with salt to taste. Chill until ready to serve with crostini or pita chips.



© 2017 WCNC.COM