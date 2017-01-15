Recipe: Tuscan Chicken Pasta in a Parmesan Cream Sauce

Tuscan Chicken Pasta in a Parmesan Cream Sauce

Serves 6

This dish is as delicious as any pasta dish you could get in a restaurant but is fresher, takes just minutes to make, costs a fraction of restaurant prices and you probably already have many of the ingredients in your kitchen.

1 pound pasta

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons oil of choice

4 large, raw boneless, skinless chicken thighs, chopped into bite size pieces

2 fat garlic cloves, peeled and minced or pressed

½ bunch kale, stems removed, leaves chopped small (about 4 cups, packed)

3 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons flour or corn starch

1 cup (8 oz) half and half

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher or sea salt to taste

1 bunch green onions, ends trimmed and discarded, remaining chopped (using all from white to dark green)



Fill a large pot with hot water, add in 1 tablespoon salt, cover and set over high heat. When water comes to a boil, add in pasta.

Start sauce: Place butter and oil into a large sauté pan, or pot and set over medium high heat. When the butter melts and froths, add in chopped chicken thighs and season lightly with salt. Sauté, moving chicken around the pan every minute or two until chicken is almost completely cooked, about 7 minutes, then add in garlic, kale, tomatoes, red pepper flakes and a ladle of the pasta cooking water.

Turn the chicken and kale so that the kale is on the bottom of the pan. Keep heat at medium high, turning and cooking everything until kale wilts, but it still bright green. Sprinkle flour or corn starch over ingredients and stir. Cook for 1 minute then add in half and half, stir and cover the pan, turn heat down to medium low, crack the lid and simmer until sauce thickens—just a minute or two. Stir in Parmesan and remove pan from heat. Stir in green onions.

Drain pasta and toss into the pan with sauce, toss and turn to coat all the pasta with sauce. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt or red pepper flakes.

