Serving up Christmas cocktails with Ben & Carolyn

NBC Charlotte's anchors have shared some of their favorite recipes for holiday snacks, but what about a beverage to go along with those treats?

Morning anchors Ben Thompson and Carolyn Bruck are here to help with some sweet drinks that are guaranteed to delight the entire family!

Carolyn's Snowball Party Punch

Ingredients

1 bottle of Blue Hawaiian punch

1 bottle of Sprite or Diet Sprite (2 liters)

12 ounces of pineapple juice

Vanilla ice cream

Directions

Combine punch, Sprite and pineapple juice in a punch bowl, pitcher, or you can simply pour them into individual cups.

The amounts of each ingredient don't really matter, it'll be sweet and tasty no matter what.

Right before serving, scoop vanilla ice cream into the punch. The idea is for the ice cream to look like snowballs so using an actual ice cream scoop will help form that shape.

Ben's "Jingle Juice" cocktail

Ingredients

1 cup cranberry juice

1 cup pineapple juice

1 cup ginger ale

1 cup vodka

Serve over ice with a garnish of cranberries and a sprig of Rosemary!

