Tackle your tailgate with grilled chicken skewers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We are helping you tackle your tailgate for the Carolina Panthers home game this weekend. Chef Mark Allison has a recipe for grilled chicken skewers.

Skewers are a meal on a stick that are great finger foods for your tailgate. This recipe calls for simple chicken tenders seasoned with only salt and pepper.

Pro tip: spray the cooking oil directly on the chicken before placing it on the grill to prevent it from sticking to the grill. Chef Mark Allison is preparing a spicy salsa to pair with the chicken skewers. Using fresh ingredients in the salsa makes all the difference. This colorful salsa can also be used as a dip.

Watch NBC Charlotte weekend morning for more ways to tackle your tailgate this season.

Recipe:

Grilled Chicken Skewers with Pineapple and Banana Habanero Sauce

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2lb skinless & boneless chicken breast meat

•1 tablespoon olive oil

•Salt and ground black pepper to taste

•2 (1-inch) thick slices fresh Pineapple

•1 Banana, peeled and diced

•1/3 cup chopped red onion

•1/4 cup chopped cilantro

•2 tablespoons fresh lime juice and zest

•1/2 habanero chili pepper, stemmed and seeded

16 skewers (soaked in water for 30 minutes)

Directions:

1. Heat grill to high. Cut the chicken meat into 16 strips each weighing about 2oz, thread each piece of meat onto the soaked skewers, season with salt & pepper. Brush each chicken skewer with olive oil. Grill for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden in color and cooked all the way through.

2. Coarsely chop pineapple slices and combine with diced banana, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, zest and chilies together in a medium size bowl. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

3. Serve each skewer with a portion of sauce.

© 2017 WCNC.COM