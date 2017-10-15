Truffled potato, leek and parmesan soup recipe

This soup is so decadent you won’t believe how easy it is to make.

Truffled Potato, Leek and Parmesan Soup : Makes 8 hearty servings

Ingredients:

8 cups chicken broth

1 ½ pounds baking potato, peeled and cubed

2 leeks, trimmed, washed well and chopped

½ pint heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Kosher or sea salt (or more to taste)

1-2 tablespoons truffle oil (optional)



Directions:

Pour chicken broth into a medium size pot, add potato cubes and leeks, cover and turn heat to medium-high. Once the broth begins to boil, turn the heat down to medium or medium-low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Once the potatoes are very tender, use an immersion blender to puree the soup (or use a stand blender, then pour soup back into the pot).

Stir in cream and Parmesan, taste and season with salt. Finish with truffle oil and serve at once.

If you’re not a fan of truffle, or don’t want to invest in truffle oil (found in most grocery stores for about $14 a small bottle), leave it out—this is still an absolutely delicious, creamy soup without it.

