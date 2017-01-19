Restaurant week kicks off Friday!

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's that time again! The Winter 2017 edition of the semi-annual Queen's Feast -- also know as Charlotte Restaurant Week -- begins Friday, January 19 and runs through January 29.

Queen's Feast features more than 100 restaurants-- including more than a dozen first-timers-- in the Charlotte area who each offer prix fixed menus of three courses or more at dinner for $30 or $35 per person.

The July promotion includes restaurants in eight counties across the metro area -- Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell, Cabarrus, Union, York and now Rowan Counties. Click here to view a full list of participating restaurants.

The July 2016 Charlotte Restaurant Week promotion generated approximately 170,000 dinners for 134 participating restaurants in those eight counties, with an economic impact over $8 million, organizers said.

This winter's Queen's Feast features a dozen first-time restaurant participants, such as: Essex Bar & Bistro in Uptown Charlotte; O-Ku Sushi in SouthEnd; Comida in Plaza Midwood; Babalu Tapas & Tacos in Dilworth; Reid’s Fine Foods in SouthPark; Riverview Raw Bar on the Catawba River near Belmont; BOCA and Standard Oyster Company in Hickory, and Morgan Ridge Vineyards & Brewhouse in Rowan County.

