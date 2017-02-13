Revel in the glory that is KFC's 'Chizza'

KFC is never one to shy away from crazy, experimental foods, and their latest creation is no exception.
Move over Kentucky Gold, we need to make room for the "Chizza."
Watch how #KFCChizza, the #UltimateMashup of Chicken and Pizza is made! pic.twitter.com/Jw9ZBmruVI— KFC_SG (@KFC_SG) February 8, 2017
Technically, the Chizza already existed in the Philippines and Hong Kong, but it recently made its debut in Singapore, which drove social media crazy.
U WONT BE DISAPPOINTED WITH KFC NEW CHIZZA IF U DONT TRY IT 😏 pic.twitter.com/nQwD54x0Wl— Anjek Beng Matrep (@AnjekBengMatrep) February 10, 2017
Found a rare photo of Lucy trying to explain to me why the KFC Chizza is not only a good idea but could save this country. pic.twitter.com/v3HPNVRJU7— Jack Rochester (@JackRochester) February 9, 2017
Expectations vs Reality 😩😭😂#KFCCHIZZA pic.twitter.com/OAZOu3TIMZ— Huzairie Yahya (@HuzairieYahya96) February 8, 2017
I mean, fried chicken pizza?! It’s simple, really: standard tomato pizza sauce, pineapple, “chicken ham,” mozzarella, and cheese sauce. Oh, and there’s no crust. Instead, the base of the pizza is made of a fried chicken breast (of course).
We can only hope that it reaches US restaurants in the near future, otherwise, it may be worth a trip to Singapore.
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs