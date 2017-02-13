Revel in the glory that is KFC's 'Chizza'

KFC announced that the "Chizza" would make its debut in Singapore. (Photo: KFC)

KFC is never one to shy away from crazy, experimental foods, and their latest creation is no exception.

Move over Kentucky Gold, we need to make room for the "Chizza."

Technically, the Chizza already existed in the Philippines and Hong Kong, but it recently made its debut in Singapore, which drove social media crazy.

U WONT BE DISAPPOINTED WITH KFC NEW CHIZZA IF U DONT TRY IT 😏 pic.twitter.com/nQwD54x0Wl — Anjek Beng Matrep (@AnjekBengMatrep) February 10, 2017 Found a rare photo of Lucy trying to explain to me why the KFC Chizza is not only a good idea but could save this country. pic.twitter.com/v3HPNVRJU7 — Jack Rochester (@JackRochester) February 9, 2017 Expectations vs Reality 😩😭😂#KFCCHIZZA pic.twitter.com/OAZOu3TIMZ — Huzairie Yahya (@HuzairieYahya96) February 8, 2017

I mean, fried chicken pizza?! It’s simple, really: standard tomato pizza sauce, pineapple, “chicken ham,” mozzarella, and cheese sauce. Oh, and there’s no crust. Instead, the base of the pizza is made of a fried chicken breast (of course).

via GIPHY

We can only hope that it reaches US restaurants in the near future, otherwise, it may be worth a trip to Singapore.

Copyright 2017 WCNC