Revel in the glory that is KFC's 'Chizza'

Has KFC gone too far?

WCNC 11:34 AM. EST February 13, 2017

KFC is never one to shy away from crazy, experimental foods, and their latest creation is no exception.

Move over Kentucky Gold, we need to make room for the "Chizza."

Technically, the Chizza already existed in the Philippines and Hong Kong, but it recently made its debut in Singapore, which drove social media crazy.

I mean, fried chicken pizza?! It’s simple, really: standard tomato pizza sauce, pineapple, “chicken ham,” mozzarella, and cheese sauce. Oh, and there’s no crust. Instead, the base of the pizza is made of a fried chicken breast (of course).

via GIPHY

We can only hope that it reaches US restaurants in the near future, otherwise, it may be worth a trip to Singapore.

