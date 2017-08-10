Sophia's Lounge creating a stir in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There's a new lounge in the heart of uptown, on Fifth between Church and Tryon, that's creating a buzz for its creative cocktails, culinary flare, and an undeniably cool atmosphere.

Located in the recently renovated Ivey's Hotel, the hot spot is a partnership between the hotel and the guys behind neighboring 5Church who have mastered the delicate mix of creating an atmosphere that's feels the right amount fancy but not at all fussy and that's on full display at Sophia's Lounge.

The lounge serves handcrafted cocktails using local ingredients along with decadent small plates from Executive Chef (and Top Chef favorite) Jamie Lynch in a space that's perfect to dazzle a date or just catch up with old friends.

Co-owner Alejandro Torio says one of the goals in opening Sophia's was to provide a truly unique experience unlike anything else in the Queen City,

"There's nothing like this at all in Charlotte. That's the best part."

