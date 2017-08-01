Sriracha pretzels are coming to Auntie Anne's

(Photo: TODAY)

America has spoken.

According to a recent survey by Pretzel chain Auntie Anne’s, Americans are craving spicy pretzels. Last month, the mall food court staple reached out to its fans to help choose a new, limited-edition flavor.

The top choice from the over 1.3 million votes? Sriracha.

You asked. We answered. After some intense voting, it's time for us to reveal the #PretzelNationCreation that will be launched in stores later this year... A post shared by Auntie Anne's (@auntieannespretzels) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

The spicy chili sauce, which has appeared everywhere from fast food to ice cream, was the overwhelming favorite, topping runners-up Taco, Buffalo wings, apple pie, chocolate cherry, and pink lemonade.

Pink Lemonade finished in last with fewer than 4,000 votes. S’mores was the second-highest voted flavor with nearly 200,000 votes, according to Auntie Anne’s.

The new Sriracha pretzel will be available in stores for a limited time later this year. The pretzel chain is expected to announce the official release date on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

