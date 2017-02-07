Study: The Carolina's most romantic restaurants

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Just in time for Valentine's Day dining reservations, USA Today paired up with Yelp to find the most romantic restaurants in each state according to the app's users.

According to USA Today, the decision came from the number of Yelp's user reviews, the ratings and use of the word romantic in the reviews, the methodology provided at least one great date option near you.

The results have a lot in common -- outdoor seating, string lights, candles, flowers and red decor.

Zambra Wine Tapas & Cuisine was ranked the most romantic restaurant in North Carolina.

The Spanish & Mediterranean restaurant located in Asheville claims it's a "gypsy dance of celebration" while presenting contemporary twists on the food of Spain and North Africa while serving hundreds of wine options.

A photo posted by zambra (@zambra.asheville) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

The article said South Carolina's most romantic restaurant is Circa 1886 in Historic Downtown Charleston.

Head Chef Marc Collins draws inspiration from historic Southern dishes while highlighting what is local and in season. The restaurant says it isn't just about the food, they want to create a memorable and fine dining experience for their customers.

Local chefs are going nuts for brown butter - including our own, chef Marc Collins. Thanks to Hanna Raskin for featuring this delicious component to our Lamb Osso Bucco dish in the @postandcourier! Link in profile. 📸: Wade Spees A photo posted by Circa 1886 (@circa1886) on Dec 2, 2016 at 6:53am PST

For the full list of the most romantic restaurant in every state, click here.

