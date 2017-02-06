Survey: 3% of Americans prefer pizza to dating

Papa John’s Rewards members can earn a FREE large pizza by making an online purchase of $15 or more. (Photo: Papa John's)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Forget hot dogs and apple pie. Americans love their pizza.

February 9 is National Pizza Day, so what better way to celebrate than by sharing some fun facts about the delicious food Americans have been ordering by delivery for decades?

In a survey conducted by NationalToday.com, an overwhelming 98% of Americans say they like pizza, with just 2% of those polled saying they’ll pass on having a slice. Furthermore, the survey revealed that 1 in 3 Americans eat pizza at least once a week.

Don’t tell your personal trainer: 22% of those polled said they can eat an entire pizza by themselves.

The most popular toppings are the usual suspects: Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and bacon.

Take another “pizza” my heart: If you can believe it, three percent of Americans say they would rather eat pizza than have a romantic relationship.

