This Tostitos bag tells you if you've been drinking

Tostitos may not be advertising in this year's Super Bowl, but it still plans to have its presence felt during, and after, the "Big Game."

In an attempt to raise awareness for responsible driving, the chip maker has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to create "alcohol sensor bags," special Tostitos bags that can tell if you've been drinking.

"We wanted to make sure that as people were celebrating, they were also partying responsibly," says Jennifer Saenz, chief marketing officer for Tostitos maker Frito-Lay. "We thought it was an opportunity to begin a conversation with consumers about drinking and driving, and about responsibility, in a really fun and engaging way."

As nifty as it sounds, don't look for these at your local grocery. Created as part of the marketing campaign, the bags won't be sold or otherwise available to the public. A USA TODAY reporter received one from the company and can confirm that it does, indeed, work.

The bag is not a breathalyzer and won't give you an exact measurement of your blood alcohol level, instead opting to look for traces of adult beverages in your breath.

A sensor at the top measures your breath, while lights below the logo flash the results. If the bag doesn't detect alcohol, the front will light up green. If alcohol is present, then the front of the bag will flash a red steering wheel with a "don't drink and drive" message along the bottom.

The front will also flash an Uber code that you can use to get a discount for an Uber ride to help get you home.

While Frito-Lay won't be selling the bags, the company will be giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts to those who purchase any of its chips between now and the Super Bowl as part of its effort to make sure people get home safely.

The codes, which will work for both new and existing Uber users, can be activated by typing in the last five digits of the bag of chips' UPC barcode after the score's in for Patriots vs. Falcons.

To help further raise awareness for the partnership the company has partnered with Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker on a video spot. Walker lost an aunt and uncle to a drunk driver following the 2013 Super Bowl, which he played in as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

"We want to make sure everyone gets home safely," says Saenz.

And while the concept of a chip bag that senses alcohol is neat, as the Lawrence, KS police department notes on Twitter: "if you have to blow into a Tostitos bag to know if you're intoxicated, for the love of all that is holy, DO NOT DRIVE."

Copyright 2016 WCNC