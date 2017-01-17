WATCH: North Koreans have priceless reactions to American barbecue

Shelby BBQ joint in 'Final Four'

We don’t know a lot about North Korea, and North Koreans seem to know even less about the outside world.

In particular, American foods are practically unheard, especially Carolina barbecue. But for a group of North Koreans who escaped to South Korea, trying American-style barbecue was a welcomed challenge.

The group taste-tested nearly a dozen sauces, including South Carolina-style mustard sauce, and eastern and western North Carolina styles.

They started with South Carolina mustard-based sauce.

“Not my cup of tea,” said one sampler, thrown off by the mustard flavor. “Do a lot of people like this?”

Another said the mustard sauce was fantastic, especially compared to the mustard available in South Korea.

“This is way better! It’s way better than I thought it would be,” Pilju said, complimenting South Carolina’s well-known barbecue taste. “Normally, I hate mustard.”

“Korean mustard is very sweet, but American mustard seems to have spices in it,” said Minho, who escaped North Korea at age 22. “So instead of it being sweet, it’s a taste I’m unfamiliar with.”

Next up: eastern North Carolina vinegar sauce.

“Wow! This is good, it tastes very clean,” said Rachel. “So, as you might know, we’ve had vinegar in North Korea, but we didn’t have access to mustard. I had never even heard of mustard until I came here. But since we’re used to the taste of vinegar, I like this sauce.”

To wrap up the Carolinas, the taste-testers received tomato-based barbecue, which is known to locals as Lexington, or western North Carolina barbecue. The sweet, sticky sauce was met with rave reviews.

“It’s the sweetest among the sauces. Yummy,” said Pilju. “Among the sweet sauces, I think this one is the best.”

“This is delicious,” said Rachel. “I don’t usually eat sauce, but — Hell, I don’t even eat ketchup — but this sauce is very good. This one is the best.

“The first thing that comes to mind: That’s why Americans gain weight,” laughed Pilju. “If I had just arrived in South Korea, I don’t think I could’ve eaten this. But everything was very tasty. It’s kind of addictive.”

