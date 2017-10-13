Four-legged fashion takes over the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The dogs are out and ready to strut their stuff this weekend at the Magnolia Masquerade Ball at the Omni Hotel in uptown.

It’s all to benefit Canines for Services and these pups know a thing or two about fashion on the runway.

G Girl Productions founder Laura Souza, and her “fur baby” Gianna, have been putting on dog fashion shows for the past decade. Over 75 dogs will come to Charlotte looking to win the ultimate prize Saturday night.

But the fun begins Friday, as the dogs will enjoy a date at the winery before enjoying a delicious chicken and steamed vegetable dinner before Saturday’s big show. A “Riverboat Brunch” will wrap up the festivities Sunday.

Pre-judging for the show starts at 5 p.m. Saturday and the dinner is at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

