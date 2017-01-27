Gantt Center opens African American Arts & Culture collection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture opens Saturday with a new collection of works as part of a day-long open house for all of Charlotte.

Groundbreaking sculpture, paintings, abstracts, as well as photography will be on display.

"We applaud the Arts & Science Council for its efforts to highlight the vast spectrum of the arts and for enabling the community to enjoy all that our institutions have to offer, for free," says David Taylor, president of the Gantt Center.

"By bringing renowned artists such as Alison Saar to exhibit her work here in Charlotte, we are demonstrating the endless ways in which visual art can be presented and perceived, particularly as it pertains to people of color," he said.

In addition to Saar, Jordan Casteel and Zun Lee will be featured.

To learn more visit www.ganttcenter.org.



