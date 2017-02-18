Great backyard bird count at Winghaven Gardens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Spring is coming... and birds are heading North from their winter homes in the South.

This weekend is a great time to see many colorful varieties of birds, and the Audubon Society wants your help counting them!



They are sponsoring the Great Backyard Bird Count nationwide to get an idea of where to find different types of birds at this time of year.

Need help identifying them? Winghaven Gardens and Bird Sanctuary in Myers Park will help you.

They’re open Saturday and Sunday for free, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to teach you about birds so you can count them in the garden, or at home in your own back yard.

To visit Winghaven, click here to register.

Or if you prefer to count at home, the Audubon Society has an easy guide to follow.

