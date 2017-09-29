BALLANTYNE, N.C. -- With pink ribbons in hand, the Ballantyne Country Club tied 'hope' to their neighbors Friday. October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It's wonderful. We are BCC Rally. We are trying to raise awareness about breast cancer literally one pink bow at a time." said President Robin Saddler.

'We're trying to spread hope in our neighborhoods, schools, and businesses. Each bow will remind a woman to get a mammogram."

Every woman is encouraged to be screened for the disease often. Early detection is key to survival the group says.

"Tying bows on- reminding women to get a mammogram... but it's also an indication of solidarity and hope for those who are suffering from the disease." said Marcia Myers Gainer. "We've raised $1.8 Million dollars for Susan G. Komen, so we're really proud of this effort."

Anyone can join in the fight- just visit BCCRALLY.org to get a 'pink up kit' and to learn more.

