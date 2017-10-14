Community celebrates 'Day of Beauty for Survivors'

CONCORD, N.C. -- A local community celebrated its third annual Day of Beauty for Survivors on Saturday.

From cancer to domestic violence to child abuse, the program provides free makeovers and photo sessions for all types of survivors.

The event was held at New Life Baptist Church on Biscayne Drive. Organizers say it's important to make women especially feel beautiful, no matter what struggles or illnesses they may be dealing with.

