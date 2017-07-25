Deserving kids enjoy back-to-school shopping spree

CONCORD, N.C. - Choosing backpacks, shoes, lunch boxes, and gym clothing, 20 deserving kids from the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte enjoyed a $100 back-to-school shopping spree with help from Academy Sports + Outdoors Concord location.

Along to help were several High School football Coaches taking a break before the Charlotte High School Football Kickoff Night kicks off.

"It's always great to give back." said Xavier Wise, spokesperson for Academy Sports + Outdoors. "We're excited to be able to join in and help out wherever needed."

Student Shamar Ellis found a pair of sneakers after careful consideration.

"I know what I want!" Ellis said after finding his perfect pair. "I think it's awesome."

This is the program's eighth year and it has grown to include dozens of similar events, helping over 3,000 kids throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

The Salvation Army tells NBC Charlotte that the children were chosen for their good character, as well as their financial needs.

© 2017 WCNC.COM