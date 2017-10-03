Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate

FORT MILL, N.C. -- Students at Nation Ford High School celebrated their annual homecoming night. As is tradition, a homecoming queen was crowned but she decided to share the honor with a classmate.

When Bella Heusing heard her name called she couldn’t believe it. Just moments earlier she told her dad if she won, she was going to give her crown to Jenna Lind. After a quick reminder from Dad amidst the shock and confusion, Heusing followed through.

“I called her over, and I put my crown and I put my sash on her,” Heusing said. “That’s how it worked.”

A simple act born out of the kindness of her heart.

“My heart was telling me that was the right thing to do. And I know that made her life more than it ever would have made mine,” Heusing said. “She definitely deserved it.”

Lind has a learning disability but she knows as well as anyone what it means to be a homecoming queen.

“I was so happy,” Lind said.

Aware of Bella’s intentions just moments ahead of time, Principal Jason Johns stood a few feet away.

“You’re so happy for both of them,” Johns said. “You’re so proud for both of them. You’re so grateful just to be in that moment watching that act of selflessness.”

A Special Olympics coach for the last four years, Bella intends on studying special education in college.

“As soon as I tried it out, it was just the best thing that I’ve ever done,” Heusing said. “It definitely led me to where I am today, and the person I am today. These kids have shaped me into who I am today. It was just the best.”

It’s clear, the feeling between Bella and Jenna is mutual.

“It was the best queen day of our lives, for me, and my friend,” Lind said.

“Oh yeah!” Heusing agreed.

Heusing turned her night into an experience Lind will never forget, and in the process gave thousands more a lesson in compassion and selflessness.

