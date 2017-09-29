NICU kids making art to help others
With paint, glitter, and a lot of fun children born in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Levine Children's Hospital made art Friday. The masterpieces will be auctioned off with the money raised to be given back to the NICU.
WCNC 9:01 PM. EDT September 29, 2017
