Weeks-old puppy rescued after almost being traded for drugs

An abused 10-week-old puppy is recovering after his owner tried to give him away in exchange for drugs.

NBC Charlotte was the first to contact Charlotte-Mecklenberg police about the incident, they're now investigating.

Wednesday night, Kaitlyn Cappelluti said she was at the Quick Trip on Albamarle Road when she walked into the middle of a drug deal.

“He turned to me and he said did you have any rock on you, she said. "I do not. I assume that was crack”

Before turning away, she said a puppy caught her eye.



“I just kept telling myself to walk inside, mind my business," Cappelluti told NBC Charlotte.



“At the time he was spread out on the floor panting really hard.”



She said the owner asked for drugs in exchange for the puppy, Caplluti handing him 50 bucks instead in hopes of saving the dog.



“I started making phone calls I knew to everyone who possibly can help out with him luckily South Charlotte Rescue stepped up. ”



“I cried when I saw him," said Barbara Roonie. Roonie works for South Charlotte Dog Rescue.



“He was dehydrated, marks all over his body," said Roonie. "Someone cut off his tail and that’s infected.”



CMPD has now opened an investigation, searching for the abusers. They say it's a case of animal cruelty.



“At can lead to anything from misdemeanors on up," said Melissa Knicely with Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Rescue.



South Charlotte Dog Rescue is now taking applications for adoption.

The puppy will be up for adoption after 2 weeks.



