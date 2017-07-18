York family in need receives new car from donations

YORK COUNTY, SC -A Tega Cay family received a huge surprise Tuesday, thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

4-year-old Logan Neely was born with a a genetic disorder and needs 24-7 care.

“You just have to take one day at a time,” Logan’s mother Melissa said.

The family of 4, Logan, Melissa, father and police officer Larry, and brother Tyler, have spent the past several years struggling to get by.

They are often forced to cram into their old four-door sedan, which has seen countless appointments and more than 200,000 miles.

It’s not big enough to fit the whole family plus Logan’s equipment. So either half the family stays home, or they take the risk of leaving some of Logan’s items behind.

All Things Possible Ministries in York County heard of the family’s need, and immediately started raising money.

On Tuesday, thanks to hundreds of donations, the group surprised the family with a brand new car.

“We can say thank you but it’s not enough,” Melissa said through tears after the big reveal.

“Now we can go places as a family and do things as a family. The outpouring of love, honestly, it’s amazing.”

