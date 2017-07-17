Young heart transplant patient flies like a superhero

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Five year old Bryson Shupe got a good night's sleep. He wanted to be well rested for his blimp flight set to have him soaring in the air like his favorite superhero.

"I'm really excited." Shupe said.

His Mom knows how special this day is. Bryson needed a heart transplant, and after 8 months in the Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte- he got one.

"He did really good with his surgery." said Bryson's Mom Ashley Carswell. "We are thankful he's with us today."

The blimp flight can only seat 3- the pilot, Bryson, and his Nana. Mom didn't want to fly.

"I volunteered. I was excited." said Bryson's Nana Denise Tensley. "He's a fighter. He's my hero. People don't get to meet their superheroes, but he's my superhero."

Walmart charites reached out to the Ronald McDonald house offering the Blimp Flight. The staff choose Bryson for the flight.

Once back on the ground, the familly recieved a new bike, household items, and gift cards.

The Ronald McDonald House says they will always welcome volunteer hours, and donations to help children and their families through a medical crisis.

Both Walmart, and the Ronald McDonald House say they plan to help another family enjoy a special day in the air soon.



