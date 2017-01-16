400 Winthrop students volunteer for MLK day

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Hundreds of Winthrop University students spent their day off of school serving the community this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“It uplifts me to uplift other people,” senior Taquan Butler said.

10 groups of students fanned out across the city to complete service projects.

One group made 1,600 care packages for the homeless.

“MLK was all about service,” Butler said. “So in dedication to him, we took our day that we usually get off to help other people.”

Each bag was filled with essentials and handwritten cards, from students who understood the day was much more than a break from school.

“The part of [Martin Luther King Jr.’s] legacy I want to carry on is his love for unity and coming together,” junior Samra Fulmore said. “No matter your race or background, just remaining unified because at the end of the day we’re all God’s children.”

Approximately 400 students showed up to volunteer during the day Monday.

Hundreds of Winthrop students are heading out to do service projects in honor of #MLKDAY @wcnc pic.twitter.com/9t5WnPEQ1G — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) January 16, 2017

